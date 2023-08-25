Atria Investments Inc Has $1.94 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

