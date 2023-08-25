Atria Investments Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

