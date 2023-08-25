Atria Investments Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $236.69 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

