Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,028 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

