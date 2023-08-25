Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,275 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

