Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 296336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

