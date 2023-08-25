Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 608,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,302,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,001,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,203,472 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,322. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

