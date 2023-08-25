Australian United Investment Company Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:AUI)

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

