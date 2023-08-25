Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

