Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.380-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22,600.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

