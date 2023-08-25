Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $261.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $277.00.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

