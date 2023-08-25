Autodesk’s (ADSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

