Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

NYSE AVA opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

