Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.70 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $676.81 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00018423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,104.12 or 1.00080202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.79333244 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $18,865,265.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.