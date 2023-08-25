B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.5 %

PLTR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock worth $70,069,087. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

