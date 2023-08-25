B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $310,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PTC by 41.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 271,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PTC by 597.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,908. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.