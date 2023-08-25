B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.77, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

