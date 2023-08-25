B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,800 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

