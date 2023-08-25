B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,527 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

