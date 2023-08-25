B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 269 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

