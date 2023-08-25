B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,700 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,802,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.04. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

