B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,674 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.