B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $158.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

