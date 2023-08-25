Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 79,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,079,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.