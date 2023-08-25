Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,079,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.23 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

