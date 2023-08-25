Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Ball by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BALL opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
