Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 5,883 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

