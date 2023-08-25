Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

