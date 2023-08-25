Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires Shares of 3,511 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX opened at $31.77 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

