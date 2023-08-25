Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 781 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CSX were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

