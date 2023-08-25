Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CWEN stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

