Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

