Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,732,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

IXC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

