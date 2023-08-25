Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 899.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shopify were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.