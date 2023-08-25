Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

