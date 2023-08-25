Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $59,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

