Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $28,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.