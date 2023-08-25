Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

