Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 820 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

