Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 965 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.