Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $483.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.93. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

