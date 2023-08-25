Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $90,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $303,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Western Digital by 20.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

