Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STT opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.