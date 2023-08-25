Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illumina were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.50 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

