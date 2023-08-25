BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.1 %

BKU stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

