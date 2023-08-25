Barclays Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $211.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.21.

BURL opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

