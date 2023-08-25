Barclays Lowers Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) to Equal Weight

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vodacom Group Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $8.24.
About Vodacom Group
