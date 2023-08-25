Barclays Lowers Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) to Equal Weight

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

About Vodacom Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.