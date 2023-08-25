Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

