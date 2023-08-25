BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Trading Up 2.4 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1983759 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Trading Halts Explained
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.