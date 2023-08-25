BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Trading Up 2.4 %

BCE opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.56. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.62 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1983759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.