Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 3.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 322,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,832,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948 in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,664,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Beauty Health by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

